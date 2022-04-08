TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.28. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 219,225 shares.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
About TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)
TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.
