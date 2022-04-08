TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.28. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 219,225 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Hall bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $137,010.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.