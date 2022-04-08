TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Up 33.3%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 339,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 102,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

