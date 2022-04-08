Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $875,245.68 in Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $875,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TOST opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. Toast, Inc has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $24,217,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.