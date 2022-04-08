Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $875,245.68 in Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $875,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE TOST opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. Toast, Inc has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $69.93.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $24,217,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Toast (Get Rating)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
Featured Stories
