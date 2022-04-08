Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Sells $44,859.36 in Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $5,927,922.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Toast, Inc has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $19,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

