Tokenbox Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (TBX)

Tokenbox (TBX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $136,173.74 and approximately $2,285.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Tokenbox Coin Trading

