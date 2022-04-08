Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.59

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 40397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

