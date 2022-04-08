Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00. The stock traded as high as C$21.85 and last traded at C$21.85, with a volume of 289314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.39.

TPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.54.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.23.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. Analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.00%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

