Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
TORXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.41.
OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.52.
Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
