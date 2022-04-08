Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

