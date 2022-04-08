Toro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC opened at $84.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

