TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 82,751 shares of company stock valued at $182,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

