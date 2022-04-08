Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

XENE stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

