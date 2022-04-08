TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives $13.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TACT. Barrington Research dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.
TACT stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.93. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)
TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.
