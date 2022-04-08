Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 4.6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 401,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,462,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.08.
In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.
Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transocean (RIG)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.