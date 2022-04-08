Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 4.6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 401,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,462,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.08.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

