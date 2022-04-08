TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

TRU stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.31.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TransUnion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TransUnion by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

