Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaleyra by 179.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 152.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 265,123 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

KLR opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

