Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearSign Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

