Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) PT Raised to SEK 264

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 253 to SEK 264 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBABF opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $23.57.
About Trelleborg AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trelleborg AB (publ) (TBABF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.