Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) PT Raised to SEK 264

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 253 to SEK 264 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBABF opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

