Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $14.56

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $14.14. Tremor International shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 273 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

