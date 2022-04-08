TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TRS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $30.91 on Monday. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter worth $177,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 99.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

