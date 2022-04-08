Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.24.
Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.
