TriumphX (TRIX) Market Cap Reaches $5.97 Million

TriumphX (TRIX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $185,992.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TriumphX Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

