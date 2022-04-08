Truist Financial Cuts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $65.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Shares of ON stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.71.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 235,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in onsemi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

