Truist Financial Cuts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $130.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $144.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

TEL opened at $124.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

