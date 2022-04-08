Truist Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,377,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

