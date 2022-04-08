Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TRUP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.82. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,708 shares of company stock worth $2,829,750. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $42,575,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trupanion by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

