Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Increased to GBX 75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 73.25 ($0.96).
Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 58.70 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market cap of £842.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).
About Tullow Oil (Get Rating)
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
