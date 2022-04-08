Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 222.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,355 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 122.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 56,473 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN opened at $91.44 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

