UBS Group Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.59) to GBX 1,800 ($23.61) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.92) to GBX 2,320 ($30.43) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,404.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $95.72.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
