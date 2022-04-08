UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,078,000 after acquiring an additional 548,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,073 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

