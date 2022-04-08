UBS Group Trims Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Target Price to €85.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

