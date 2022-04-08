UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.43. UEX shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1,847,518 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$223.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

