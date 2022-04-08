UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.43. UEX shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1,847,518 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$223.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About UEX (TSE:UEX)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.