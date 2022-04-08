UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

PATH stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $3,331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in UiPath by 84.1% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 137,697 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in UiPath by 68.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $70,847,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

