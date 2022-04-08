Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UGP. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.92.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.34.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 244,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

