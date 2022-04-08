Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UAA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $26,781,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

