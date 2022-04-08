Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.16) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.59) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,898.33 ($51.13).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,503 ($45.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,601.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,802.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,403.28). Insiders bought a total of 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 over the last ninety days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

