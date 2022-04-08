Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $244.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

