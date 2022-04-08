Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $23.34 million and $27,519.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $77,273.03 or 1.80028627 BTC on exchanges.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

