United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO Sells $175,550.00 in Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $305,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,704,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,438,000 after acquiring an additional 409,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

