United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 334,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

