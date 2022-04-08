United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $418,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $192.70 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.26 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

