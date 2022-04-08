United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,034,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,047. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

