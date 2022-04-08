United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.30.

NYSE X traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 40,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,521,447.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 404,165 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

