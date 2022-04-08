Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.29.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

