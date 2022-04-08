Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 41528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,339,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 94,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

