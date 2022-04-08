USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 227,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -538.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

