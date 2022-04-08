Utrust Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.99 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $116.29 million and $4.99 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

