Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 877 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

