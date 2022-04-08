Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $11,464,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.