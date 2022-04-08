Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 620 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

